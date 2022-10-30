Stampede in South Korea leaves at least 146 dead | News

Report This Content

In the center of Seoul, when thousands of people celebrated Halloween, a stampede occurred that has left at least 146 dead and some 150 injured, several of them in very serious condition, according to the fire department of the capital of Seoul. South Korea.

“As of 4:00 am (Sunday local time), 146 had died and 150 were injured,” a fire department official, Choi Seong-beom, told reporters at the scene.

At one point, there were at least 10,000 people at a Halloween celebration in the popular Itaewon district, exactly in a sloping alley in the vicinity of the Hamilton hotel, located in front of the district’s subway station.

BREAKING: Dozens of people are being treated for suspected cardiac arrest following a stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul, South Korea.

Some 100,000 partygoers were reported to be celebrating Halloween at the popular nightlife district Itaewon. pic.twitter.com/VVHSveTPya

— BFM News (@NewsBFM)

October 29, 2022

President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered officials to quickly administer first aid and treat people, the presidential office said.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo instructed officials to do everything possible to minimize damage.

According to the media, thousands of people gathered in the area of ​​the tragedy in a very small space and without sufficient measures to organize the pedestrian flow.

Images spread through social networks show a chaotic crowd, with people suffocating and asking for help, others falling and ultimately being crushed, while many who cannot move crowd around them.

According to the media, the news spread among the crowd that an unidentified celebrity was in a bar in the area, which could have caused the stampede.

Previously, the Police had reported that they expected a massive concentration, around 100,000 people, at the Halloween party in Itaewon, an area very popular for its entertainment venues.

Venezuelan Solidarity

After the tragic event, the Government of Venezuela expressed solidarity with the people of South Korea. In a statement, the Foreign Ministry of the South American nation expressed “its words of solidarity with the families and relatives of the victims.”

In addition, he wished “for the speedy recovery of those affected as a result of this unfortunate event,” the note adds.





