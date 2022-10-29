World

Flight to Myanmar may be launched from Vladivostok, honorary consul says

VLADIVOSTOK, October 29 – RIA Novosti. A direct flight to Myanmar can be launched from Vladivostok, Alexander Virich, Honorary Consul of Laos in the Far Eastern capital, told RIA Novosti.
On Saturday, the launch ceremony of a flight to the Lao capital of Vientiane took place at the Vladivostok airport. Flights on the route will be carried out once a week on Saturdays.
“We have another country in the future – Myanmar,” the honorary consul of Laos said.
Virich stressed that “it is too early to talk” about the details of air traffic on the new route.
The Prime Minister and Head of the State Administrative Council of Myanmar Min Aung Hlein visited Vladivostok in September 2022 to attend the Eastern Economic Forum. At a plenary meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he announced Myanmar’s readiness to import Russian fertilizers and fuel.
