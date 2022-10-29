Russia is interested in a stable and prosperous China, the Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. The re-election of Chinese leader Xi Jinping as General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee fully confirmed his political authority. Russia is interested in a stable and prosperous China, the Russian Foreign Ministry told RIA Novosti.

The 20th Congress of the CPC, which traditionally takes place every five years, ended last week, elected a new composition of the Central Committee of 205 people, on Sunday they approved the Politburo of 24 people and the Standing Committee of the Politburo of seven, as well as the composition of the Military Council of the CPC Central Committee – the highest Party body for the leadership of the Chinese Armed Forces. Xi Jinping was re-elected General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee for a third term and confirmed for the third time as Chairman of the Military Council of the CPC Central Committee.

“The 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China is a key event for the domestic political life of the country. During the work of this forum of the ruling party, the main vectors of China’s development for the coming years were determined, important socio-economic tasks were set, and significant personnel and ideological decisions were made,” the Russian Foreign Ministry noted. .

“In his report at the congress, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee Xi Jinping stressed that the PRC has managed to build a “society of moderate prosperity”, completely eradicate extreme poverty and strengthen the country’s position in the international arena. Priorities for further movement forward have been outlined. By 2035, it is planned to lay the foundation for modernization of Chinese socialism, and to create a strong modern socialist state by the 100th anniversary of the founding of the PRC in the middle of the century,” the Russian Foreign Ministry reminded.

“The re-election of Xi Jinping as Secretary General for a new term fully confirmed his high political authority,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

“Russia is interested in a stable and prosperous China. We wish our partners new successes and are ready to work together to further strengthen Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, to strengthen traditional friendship between the peoples of our countries,” the ministry concluded.