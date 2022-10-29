Klitschko called on the West to provide Ukrainians with blankets on the eve of winter

MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged the West to supply Ukrainians with blankets and generators in anticipation of winter.

“Ukrainians will freeze to death this winter unless the West urgently sends blankets and generators to keep them warm,” the Telegraph reported, citing the mayor.

According to Klitschko, the Kyiv authorities are preparing for the “worst-case scenario.”

“The risk of humanitarian problems is quite high, if they (Ukrainians) have the opportunity to live outside of Ukraine this winter, please stay there,” he added.

The newspaper writes that Klitschko has achieved serious support from the population. However, the publication also indicates that residents of the capital of Ukraine are wary of his promises. “I remember Klitschko’s unfulfilled promises from the past,” Maria, a resident of Kyiv, told the newspaper.