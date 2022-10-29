World

Lukashenka congratulated Erdogan on Republic Day

MINSK, October 29 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, in his congratulations to Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan and the people of Turkey on the national holiday Republic Day, noted that he was convinced of the significant potential for cooperation between Minsk and Ankara.
“I am convinced that there is a significant potential for building up bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade, economy, science and technology,” the press service of the Belarusian leader quotes Lukashenko’s congratulations.
“Throughout its rich history, Turkey has played a significant role as one of the largest countries in the world in political, economic and social dimensions. Today’s achievements of Ankara, thanks to your important initiatives, help to further increase the country’s authority and strengthen Turkish statehood,” Lukashenka stressed.
The head of the Belarusian state expressed hope that, despite modern challenges, the traditions of mutual respect and friendship between the two peoples would continue to serve as a solid basis for the progressive development of the Belarusian-Turkish dialogue.
