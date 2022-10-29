The expert spoke about the second round of presidential elections in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO, October 29 – RIA Novosti. The second round of the presidential elections in The second round of the presidential elections in Brazil will take place on Sunday, and their outcome, oddly enough, can be decided by people who did not vote in the first round, candidates are fighting for the votes of these 33 million people, Charles Pesagna, professor of political science at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, said. .

“Not voting could hurt both candidates,” he said.

The elections will take place on 30 October. Ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and current head of state Jair Bolsonaro are running for the top post in the country. Voting in elections is compulsory in Brazil . However, on October 2, 32.7 million people did not come to the polls. The reasons may be very different.

Many of Lula da Silva’s voters are poor people. “Lula knows that his voter is the one who is more likely not to vote. Maybe because of the rain or because the bus didn’t come. Voting is promoted more in Lula’s campaign than in Bolsonaro’s,” Pesagna notes.

An example of this is the struggle to provide free transport to polling stations. Many voters, especially from the northeast of the country, do not vote because of bus prices. For those who know what hunger is, paying 8 reais ($1.5) for a fare is an unsustainable expense.

Bolsonaro has a different problem. Many of his constituents are middle-class people. February 28 is a government holiday, and November 2 is Day of the Dead, and many people usually take time off during this period to travel. Thus, they may be far from their polling stations.

Candidates value every vote. So, in the first round of elections, on October 2, Lula da Silva lacked 1.8 million votes to win. If more of his voters came to the polling stations, he could become president in the first round.