Belarus denounces protocol on filing complaints with the UN

MINSK, October 29 – RIA Novosti. Belarus denounced the Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights of December 16, 1966, the corresponding law was signed by the President of the Republic Alexander Lukashenko on October 27.

“Dedenounce the Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights of December 16, 1966,” reads the text of the legal act, published on the national legal portal on Saturday.

The law recognizes as invalid the paragraph of the resolution of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Belarus of January 10, 1992 “On ratification of the Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights of December 16, 1966 on the recognition of the competence of the Human Rights Committee in accordance with Article 41 of this Pact”.

Earlier, the law was adopted by the House of Representatives and approved by the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus.

The bill to denounce the protocol was submitted to the Belarusian parliament by the government on 5 August. The countries that have signed the Optional Protocol recognize the competence of the UN Human Rights Committee to receive and consider complaints from individuals about the violation by a given State Party of any of the rights provided for by the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. Belarus signed and ratified the protocol in 1992.