Russia will take into account the modernization of US atomic bombs in Europe, said the Foreign Ministry

BAKU, Oct 29 – RIA Novosti. Russia will take into account in its military planning the modernization of US nuclear bombs deployed in European countries and will take all necessary measures to ensure its security, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told RIA Novosti.

“We cannot but notice plans to modernize nuclear weapons, those free-fall bombs that are in Europe. The United States is modernizing them, increasing their accuracy and reducing the power of a nuclear charge, that is, they are turning these weapons into a” battlefield weapon “, thereby reducing nuclear threshold,” the diplomat said.

According to him, Moscow is also taking into account the replacement of American delivery vehicles for these types of weapons.

“The United States is forcing its allies to purchase F-35 aircraft, and is taking other measures to increase the ability of the alliance countries to overcome access blocking zones. This is also a reality that we must take into account both in the political sense and in our military planning,” the deputy minister explained.

He added that in addition to this, NATO itself “has already made decisions to strengthen the nuclear component in the alliance’s military plans, make it more visible, increase the number of exercises with a nuclear scenario, and involve US strategic aviation in the exercises, which began to fly into the UK, and then fly along our borders.”

“We also note that NATO is not going to abandon joint nuclear missions, which, by the way, contradict the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons – it expressly prohibits the transfer of control over nuclear weapons to non-nuclear states in any form or at any stage. But precisely those who participate in the alliance’s nuclear missions, they are just modernizing their air fleet and purchasing American F-35 aircraft, which are more modern than the F-16, Tornado and other carriers,” Grushko said.

The combination of these factors, he said, “is the subject of our attention, including from the point of view of military planning, and the adoption of all other necessary measures to reliably ensure our security and defense.”

Earlier, the Politico newspaper, citing a diplomatic cable and sources familiar with the situation, reported that the United States has accelerated the deployment of a modernized B61-12 atomic bomb at NATO bases in Europe.

According to Politico, the $10 billion atomic bomb modernization program is designed to replace earlier versions of weapons, including about 100 bombs stored at air bases in Germany, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands and Turkey. According to the publication, the delivery of the upgraded version of the bomb was originally planned for the spring of 2023. However, according to a diplomatic cable, US officials told NATO allies during a closed meeting in Brussels in October that this is now expected as early as December this year.

Earlier, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that Washington is committed to the complete modernization of all three components of its nuclear triad.