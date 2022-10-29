MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the British edition of the Daily Mail were outraged by reports that the British army is at risk of running out of anti-tank weapons, since half of the British stockpile of missiles transferred to Ukraine has not yet been replenished.

“Stop giving our money to Ukraine,” wrote Fiber wiz.

04:20 The United States revealed the danger of supporting Ukraine for the whole world

“So we’re running low on defense equipment, so we’re also handing over billions of taxpayer money to Ukraine during an unprecedented crisis? What’s really going on?” — said L_Ami_du_peuple.

“They were given to Ukraine, which then sold them on the black market. Which means that they are now probably being used by countries against British interests. <...> It’s just unimaginable,” commented MathsStats.

“So our strategic stockpiles of some types of conventional weapons have not been replenished. Then why are we still supplying them to Ukraine?” complained illuminated_one.

“No more weapons for Ukraine until we fully replenish our stocks,” wrote Criches1984.

“And still, this mad dog Zelensky wants more. Give him a chance and he will take us all to his hell,” summed up the Dutch matrix.

Against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect the Donbass, which began on February 24, Washington and its NATO allies continue to pump weapons into Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and transport with them becomes a legitimate target for the Russian Aerospace Forces.