Thousands of people have returned to “safe zones” in Syria, Erdogan says

ANKARA, October 29 – RIA Novosti. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said more than 500,000 people have voluntarily returned to “safe zones” in Syria.
“We have ensured the voluntary return of approximately 530,000 people to the security zones that we have created in Syria,” Anadolu news agency quoted the Turkish leader as saying.
Peskov says terrorist groups remain in Syria

According to him, through cross-border operations, Turkey destroyed the terrorist corridor, which was tried to be created near its southern borders.
“We prevented attempts to create a terrorist corridor along our southern border with the help of operations Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch, Spring of Peace, Castle Claw,” Erdogan said.
The outskirts of Damascus were subjected to rocket attack, the State TV of Syria reported

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

