Thousands of people have returned to “safe zones” in Syria, Erdogan says

ANKARA, October 29 – RIA Novosti. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said more than 500,000 people have voluntarily returned to “safe zones” in Syria.

“We have ensured the voluntary return of approximately 530,000 people to the security zones that we have created in Syria,” Anadolu news agency quoted the Turkish leader as saying.

According to him, through cross-border operations, Turkey destroyed the terrorist corridor, which was tried to be created near its southern borders.

“We prevented attempts to create a terrorist corridor along our southern border with the help of operations Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch, Spring of Peace, Castle Claw,” Erdogan said.