India registers more than a thousand new cases of Covid-19 | News

The Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare notified this Thursday that, in the last 24 hours, the country registered 1,112 new infections by Covid-19.

With this figure, India adds more than 44 million people infected by the virus and more than 528,000 people have died since the start of the pandemic so far.

The health authority specified that some 20,821 cases remain active, while 1,892 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the rate being 98.77 percent.

On the other hand, the entity limited that more than 68 percent of the population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

In addition, more than 2,000 million doses of vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 have been applied in the country.

During 2021, the delta plus variant of Covid-19 affected the population of India, causing high rates of infections and deaths, becoming the predominant strain at that time.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



