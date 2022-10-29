WHO: 10.6 million people contracted tuberculosis in 2021 | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The World Health Organization (WHO) reported this Thursday that 10.6 million people fell ill with tuberculosis and 1.6 million died in 2021, of which 187,000 were seropositive for the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

CMIO.org in sequence:

WHO warns of danger of lead contamination

With the World Tuberculosis Report, the agency detailed that the cases diagnosed in 2021 represent an increase of 4.5 percent compared to those recorded in 2020.

In this sense, the annual incidence of the disease per 100,000 inhabitants increased by 3.6 percent between 2020 and 2021.

“The burden of drug-resistant tuberculosis increased by 3% between 2020 and 2021, the year in which 450,000 new cases of tuberculosis resistant to rifampicin were detected,” the WHO specified.

In addition, it highlights that it is the first time in years that the number of people who contract the disease and are infected by drug-resistant bacilli has increased.

On the other hand, the WHO indicated that the Covid-19 pandemic had an impact on the interruptions of actions to control and treat the disease, while the conflicts in Eastern Europe, Africa and the Middle East exacerbate the situation of vulnerable sectors.

The document highlights the decrease in global spending on essential services against tuberculosis, since in 2019, 6,000 million dollars were allocated to treat the disease; in 2021 it was 5.4 billion dollars, less than half of what was required.

Faced with this situation, the director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, declared that if there is any lesson left by the pandemic, it is that “with solidarity, determination, innovation and an equitable use of the available tools we can overcome serious threats to health“.

“We must apply those lessons to the fight against tuberculosis to end this disease that has caused so many deaths, but we can only do it if we work together,” he said.

The WHO reports that this disease is preventable and curable, caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, which usually affects the lungs, and is the second deadliest pathogen after the virus that causes Covid-19.

Official data indicates that, in 2021, 56.5 percent of those infected were men, 32.5 percent women and 11 percent children. Risk factors for the disease include malnutrition, HIV infection, smoking, diabetes, and alcohol use disorders.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report