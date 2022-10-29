Intensification of struggle to liberate Western Sahara announced | News

Report This Content

The Polisario Front (FP) announced Thursday that it will intensify the armed struggle to liberate Western Sahara from Moroccan occupation, after the United Nations (UN) mission in that territory was extended for a year.

CMIO.org

Polisario Front suspends contacts with the Government of Spain

The representative of the PF before the UN, Sidi Omar, assured on his Twitter account that the continuous inaction of the Security Council in the face of “the aggressive attempts of the occupying State of Morocco leaves the Saharawi people with no other option than to continue and intensify their legitimate armed struggle to defend their inalienable and non-negotiable right to independence”.

With 13 votes in favor and the abstentions of Russia and Kenya, the UN Security Council approved this Thursday a one-year extension to the mandate of the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (Minurso).

The continued inaction of the SC in face of the aggressive attempts by the occupying state of Morocco leaves the Sahrawi people with no other option but to continue and intensify their legitimate armed struggle to defend their inalienable and non-negotiable right to independence. pic.twitter.com/x71PEUnLbO

– Room Sidi Omar (@SidiOmarNY)

October 27, 2022

The body’s resolution urges the Polisario Front and the Kingdom of Morocco to resume diplomatic negotiations to find a political, fair and mutually acceptable solution.

Likewise, it positively values ​​the work of the Minurso and calls for the objective of the mission to be fully fulfilled. However, it will not benefit from practical measures to ensure its full implementation.

The Minurso was established in 1991 with the mandate to prepare a referendum in which the people of Western Sahara choose between independence or integration with Morocco.

In this context, the PF’s permanent representative to the UN accused Morocco of “obstructing and undermining” the MINURSO mandate and imposing by force a fait accompli in the occupied territories of the Saharawi Republic.

“Faced with the aggressive and persistent attempts of the occupying State of Morocco (…) the Saharawi people have no other option but to continue and intensify the legitimate armed struggle to defend our non-negotiable right to self-determination and independence”, asserted Omar.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

