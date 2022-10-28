Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in Nablus, West Bank | News

Report This Content

The Israeli occupation forces assassinated this Friday two Palestinian members of the Civil Defense in the vicinity of a Huwwara military post in the city of Nablus, north of the West Bank.

They condemn Israel’s constant aggression against the Palestinian people

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that 47-year-old Imad Abu Rashid was shot by the Zionist military in the head, abdomen and chest, causing his death a short time later.

In turn, Ramzi Sami Zabara, 35, was the victim of a live ammunition projectile impact to the heart, for which he succumbed almost ipso facto to the aggression that took place south of Nablus.

BREAKING: Israeli occupation forces shot and killed 47-year-old Palestinian man Imad Abu Rasheed at the Hawara military checkpoint in Nablus, the Palestinian Ministry of Health has said. pic.twitter.com/VUDFlvSXMD

— PALESTINE ONLINE ���� (@OnlinePalEng)

October 27, 2022

Similarly, the health entity reported that a third Palestinian was wounded and transferred to the nearest hospital facilities to receive medical treatment where he remains stable.

For his part, a fourth person who was waiting to cross the checkpoint was also injured before being detained by military forces.

BREAKING: Palestinian youth Ramzi Zabara has succumbed to critical injuries that he sustained by Israeli occupation forces’ live bullets in the early hours of today morning at the Hawara military checkpoint, south of Nablus. pic.twitter.com/baTZT9BT84

— PALESTINE ONLINE ���� (@OnlinePalEng)

October 28, 2022

Meanwhile, Israeli authorities disclosed that a drive-by attack was carried out on the military post where forces “identified two suspects and responded with live fire.”

With the most recent deaths, those residing in an Askar refugee camp in Nablus, the Israeli army has killed 134 Arabs in the West Bank in the course of 2022, this being one of the years with the greatest violence by the Zionists.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



