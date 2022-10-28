Italy prohibits the presence of migrant rescue boats | News

Report This Content

The new Italian Government of Georgia Meloni has begun to put into practice its plans to contain migration after the Ministry of the Interior endorsed the prohibition of the entry of migrant rescue boats into its territorial waters.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi has issued a directive defining the conduct of NGOs rescuing migrants from Africa as “outside the rules” because, allegedly, “they did not inform us of the rescue operations”.

The Meloni government pointed out, in particular the Norwegian Ocean Viking and the German Sos Humanity because they were carried out “with full autonomy and in a systematic manner, without receiving information from the State Authority responsible for that area of ​​Sar, Libya and Malta, which was informed only after the operations took place.”

The directive issued this morning and addressed to the heads of the police forces and the Port Authority in which it is stated that the routes and actions of the two ships that sail through the Mediterranean Sea “are not in line with the spirit of the European and Italian rules on security and border control and on the fight against illegal immigration”.

In fact, he has gone so far as to cite article 19 of the United Nations International Convention on the Law of the Sea, explaining that the passage of the two ships can be considered detrimental to the peace, good order and security of the Italian State.

In that direction, the far-right former Minister of the Interior, Matteo Salvini, welcomed “the minister’s intervention on two NGOs: as promised, this government intends to enforce rules and borders.”

In response, the Sos Humanidad ship, immersed in a rescue operation and has some 180 people on board, has made it known that “it has not received any direct communication from the Italian authorities. As a search and rescue organization we follow the international law of the sea, saving people in danger.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



