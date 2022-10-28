North Korea fires two missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan

SEOUL, Oct 28 – RIA Novosti. North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan on Friday, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

According to him, DPRK missile launches from the Tongcheon region in Gangwon province were recorded between 11.59 and 12.18 (05.59 and 06.18 Moscow time), no other details were given.

“Increasing monitoring and vigilance, our military maintains full alert in close cooperation with the United States,” the committee said in a statement.

On Friday, the major annual exercise of the South Korean army “Hoguk”, which took place from 18 to 28 October, ends.

Pyongyang has already conducted nine missile tests since September 25, including a medium-range ballistic missile of the Hwaseong-12 type, which flew over Japan, breaking a record 4,500 kilometers for the DPRK, and flying at a height of 1,000 kilometers. Also, over the past two weeks, a number of artillery firings, exercises of the Air Force and tactical nuclear units have been held. In total, since the beginning of the year, the DPRK has conducted 28 missile launches, three of them were tests of cruise missiles.

The DPRK says that all military activity is a response to “provocations” from South Korea, which has recently been conducting active military exercises – both independently and jointly with the United States and Japan.