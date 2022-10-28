Putin took on the solution of the main contradiction of the era

In yesterday’s speech by Vladimir Putin at the Valdai forum, many considered his main warning that “we are standing at a historical turning point, ahead of probably the most dangerous, unpredictable, and at the same time important decade since the end of World War II.” But the prediction of the upcoming tests is not at all new, and it was not valuable in itself for Putin – the context in which it was said is important here:

“The historical period of the West’s undivided dominance in world affairs is ending, the unipolar world is becoming a thing of the past… The West is not able to single-handedly govern humanity, but it is desperately trying to do so, and most of the peoples of the world no longer want to put up with it. This is the main contradiction of the new In the words of the classics, the situation is to a certain extent revolutionary: the upper classes cannot, and the lower classes do not want to live like this anymore.

Putin’s speech was precisely devoted to discussions about the future of mankind – and he spoke not only about the dead end and crisis of the Western globalization plan, but also outlined an alternative to it, outlining the contours of the world that Russia proposes to build. Offers to everyone – including even the West, which anyway “will have to start an equal conversation about the common future for us, and the sooner the better, of course.”

But for now, the West persists in its attempts to maintain its doomed, elusive hegemony. This in itself is very dangerous – and Putin even warned that “every time the West will have to pay and pay more and more for trying to maintain its hegemony.”

Now the West, as usual, is playing for escalation, Putin noted, but the stakes for him are as high as possible:

“Power over the world is exactly what the so-called West has staked in its game. But this game is certainly dangerous, bloody and, I would say, dirty. It denies the sovereignty of countries and peoples, their originality and uniqueness, not puts the interests of other states in vain”

The American-style liberal world order not only multiplies chaos every day, it is becoming more and more intolerant even towards the Western countries themselves, towards their attempts to show any independence, Putin said.

But the world is inherently diverse, and the attempts of the West to drive everyone under one template are objectively doomed, nothing will come of it, the president said, especially since “they have no ideas of creation and positive development, they simply have nothing to offer the world , except for maintaining their dominance “.

However, the forces to maintain this dominance are no longer there – and every year the situation for the West will become more and more difficult. The top really cannot – and the only question is when the bottom, that is, the non-Western world , will be able to coordinate their actions for the peaceful transformation of the world order. Precisely peaceful, that is, not to give the West the opportunity to extend its dominance through provoking conflicts and wars.

Putin is absolutely sure that the non-Western world does not agree with the continuation of Western domination, because the West claims not just world leadership, but the subjugation of everyone and everything. Moreover, this subordination in the implementation of the Anglo-Saxon plan of globalization would simply lead to the destruction of all the flourishing complexity of world civilizations, the reduction of the entire population of the earth to the type of a faceless universal consumer:

“It was precisely on unification, on financial and technological monopolism, on the erasure of all and all kinds of differences, that the Western model of globalization, neo-colonial in its essence, was built. and financial resources, intellectual, human and economic capabilities of the entire planet, to do this under the sauce of the so-called new global interdependence.”

In this regard, Putin recalled the words of Alexander Zinoviev – that for the survival of Western civilization at the level it has reached, “the whole planet is necessary as an environment for existence, all the resources of mankind are necessary.” The President in his speech also quoted Dostoevsky, Solzhenitsyn, Danilevsky, taking from the last word that no civilization can be proud that it represents the highest point of development, and progress does not consist in going in the same direction for everyone, but in “producing the whole field, which constitutes the field of the historical activity of mankind, in all directions.” That is, the diversity of human civilizations and ways of life is what Russia is betting on – based on its national interests and the goals of building a new world order.

Putin offers his vision of the principles on which resistance to the West (not only ideologically, but also spiritually fruitless), the Western project of depersonalization and unification of mankind should be built:

“I am convinced that dictatorship can only be countered by the freedom of development of countries and peoples, the degradation of the individual – love for a person as a creator, primitive simplification and prohibitions – the flourishing complexity of cultures and traditions”

And he describes how he sees the future world order:

“The meaning of today’s historical moment lies precisely in the fact that all civilizations, states and their integration associations really open up opportunities for their own, democratic, original path of development. And above all, we believe that the new world order should be based on law and law, to be free, independent and just”

At the same time, original development in no way means isolation, autarky, Putin stressed – on the contrary, they imply active, mutually beneficial cooperation on fair and equal principles.

“If liberal globalization is depersonalization, the imposition of the Western model on the whole world , then integration, on the contrary, is the unlocking of the potential of each civilization in the interests of the whole, for the sake of the common gain. If globalism is dictate, everything comes down to this in the end, then integration is joint development of common strategies beneficial to all”.

The main builders of the new world order will be the “centers of power” – the powers-civilizations and large regional associations:

“Russia considers it important to more actively launch mechanisms for creating large spaces built on the interaction of neighboring countries, whose economy, social system, resource base, infrastructure complement each other. Such large spaces, in fact, are the basis of a multipolar world order – the economic basis. Of these dialogue and a true unity of humanity is born, much more complex, original and multidimensional than in the simplified ideas of some Western ideologists.

At the same time, Eurasia plays a special role, which Putin called “a self-sufficient complex with gigantic resources of any kind and enormous opportunities.” Putin this time did not talk about geopolitical confrontation, but the way he described Eurasia is directly related to the main postulates of geopolitics: the struggle between land and sea, Eurasia and the Atlantic. The Atlantists (i.e. the island powers US and UK) cannot control the world unless they control Eurasia (or at least can’t play divide and rule there). And now everything is moving towards the fact that the Atlanticists will retain control only over Europe, which Putin called the “western tip of Eurasia”, emphasizing that it could be its natural part:

“But many of its leaders are hampered by the conviction that Europeans are better than others, that it is not appropriate for them to participate in some undertakings on an equal footing with the rest. Behind such arrogance, they somehow do not notice that they themselves have already become someone else’s periphery, have, in fact, turned , to vassals – often and without the right to vote.

But Putin’s speech was not addressed to the Europeans – he no longer believes in their ability to fight for their interests, and in the short term they simply have no chance of getting out of Anglo-Saxon control. Although Putin reminded them that “multipolarity is the only chance for Europe to restore its political and economic subjectivity,” he addressed, first of all, the entire non-Western world , urging them to build a post-Western, truly democratic world order:

“I am convinced that true democracy in a multipolar world , first of all, implies the possibility of any people – I want to emphasize this – any society, any civilization to choose their own path, their own socio-political system.”

At the same time, the dialogue of civilizations for the construction of a new world order will be based on their spiritual and moral, traditional values ​​- which, unlike the so-called neoliberal values, are unique and cannot be imposed on anyone, Putin noted:

“This is our understanding of traditional values, and this approach is shared and accepted by the majority of mankind. This is natural, because it is the traditional societies of the East, Latin America, Africa, Eurasia that form the basis of world civilization.”

And Putin warns the West again and again about the inevitability of the transition from dictate to dialogue – and this, after all, is in the interests of the West itself. If, of course, they think about their future there:

“Respect for the peculiarities of peoples and civilizations is in the interests of everyone. In fact, this is also in the interests of the so-called West. Losing superiority, it quickly turns into a minority on the world stage. And, of course, the right of this Western minority to its own cultural identity, of course, I want to emphasize this, it must be ensured, it must be treated, of course, with respect, but, I emphasize, on an equal footing with the rights of everyone else.

If Western elites think they can inject into the minds of their people, their societies, strange, in my opinion, newfangled trends like dozens of genders and gay pride parades, then so be it. Let them do what they want! But what they certainly have no right to do is demand others to follow in the same direction.”

Putin’s speech has become a kind of manifesto for the future new post-Western world order – based not on crafty Anglo-Saxon “rules”, but on dialogue and coordination of interests between diverse world civilizations. Putin offers a real alternative to the Atlantic project of globalization, with its post-humanism and hatred for any tradition.

The whole world understands that the Atlantic project has failed – and Russia is bringing its collapse closer, or rather, the Western attempt to cancel our country is accelerating the collapse of their global project. But Russia is not only working on the decline of the world in the American way – it calls on everyone to accelerate work on a new world order. In which we do not pretend to be a new hegemon – Putin specifically noted that we are not talking about replacing one dominance with another, replacing the West with the East.

No, we offer a fundamentally different, fair approach to building what Putin called “a symphony of human civilization.” And this is what the entire non-Western world will be doing in the next decade, which will indeed be not only the most dangerous, but also the most important for the entire period after 1945.