Stoltenberg expects NATO countries to increase defense spending

MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expects NATO members to make clear commitments in 2023 to increase defense spending.
“I expect NATO allies to make clear commitments to increase defense investment at the Vilnius summit next year,” Stoltenberg said in an interview with the European edition of Politico.
At the same time, he noted that it is still too early to say what kind of wording the countries of the alliance will agree to.
