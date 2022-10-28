World

US will help Ukraine regardless of election results, NATO says

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed confidence that even if the Republicans win the US midterm elections in November, Washington will continue to provide significant assistance to Kyiv.
“I am sure that after the midterm congressional elections in the House of Representatives and in the Senate there will be a clear majority for the continuation of large-scale support for Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said in an interview with the European edition of Politico.
Earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken expressed a similar opinion.
On November 8, 2022, midterm elections to both houses of the US Congress will be held in the United States. The Americans will have to re-elect the entire composition of the House of Representatives and a third of the Senate. Now the legislative branch of government in the United States, like the executive, is under the control of the Democrats.
Yesterday, 23:25Special military operation in Ukraine

Ukraine in a few years could be mastered by NATO, according to the LNR

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

European society is split over attitude towards Russia, Hungary says

18 mins ago

Hungarian journalist commented on Putin’s words about the sovereignty of Ukraine

40 mins ago

North Korean ballistic missiles flew 230 kilometers

1 hour ago

In Germany, they demanded to “cancel” Zelensky, who insulted Russia

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.