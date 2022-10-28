US will help Ukraine regardless of election results, NATO says

MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed confidence that even if the Republicans win the US midterm elections in November, Washington will continue to provide significant assistance to Kyiv.

“I am sure that after the midterm congressional elections in the House of Representatives and in the Senate there will be a clear majority for the continuation of large-scale support for Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said in an interview with the European edition of Politico.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken expressed a similar opinion.

On November 8, 2022, midterm elections to both houses of the US Congress will be held in the United States. The Americans will have to re-elect the entire composition of the House of Representatives and a third of the Senate. Now the legislative branch of government in the United States, like the executive, is under the control of the Democrats.