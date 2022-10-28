MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. Hungarian journalist Gabor Stir, a member of the Valdai Club, told RIA Novosti that he agrees with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia is the guarantor of Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Earlier, Putin, speaking at a meeting of the Valdai Club, said that Russia, which created it, can be the only guarantor of Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Yesterday, 16:05Special military operation in Ukraine Memorials of Hero Cities of Russia closed with plastic bags in Odessa

“The longer the conflict continues, the more Ukraine will be in debt and ruin, the devil knows what borders it will remain. I agree that Russia is the guarantor of the existence of Ukraine,” he said.

During a session with Putin, a Hungarian journalist asked him a question about which visa should be issued to visit Odessa in a couple of years – Russian or Ukrainian.

“I seriously want to visit Odessa. But I am a pessimist, this special operation will take a long time. That is why I did not receive a response from the president, but I think that there will be peace someday. For us, neighbors of Russia and Ukraine, this is the most important thing” , he explained.

Stir added that this is why Hungary does not send weapons to Ukraine.

“As an expert, I look at the capabilities of the Russian army and the Ukrainian one: the more weapons Ukraine receives, the more military operations are dragged out. But the difference between the armies will be decisive, and then there will be less suffering and death, for Ukraine this is the main thing, because then the country will be preserved” he concluded.

Earlier, Putin said that Odessa can be both a bone of contention and a symbol of conflict resolution. He recalled that Odessa was founded by Catherine II and even extreme nationalists do not dare to demolish the monument to the founder of the city.