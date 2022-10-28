North Korean ballistic missiles flew 230 kilometers

SEOUL, Oct 28 – RIA Novosti. Short-range ballistic missiles launched by the DPRK towards the Sea of ​​Japan on Friday flew about 230 kilometers with a maximum altitude of 24 kilometers and a maximum speed of about Mach 5, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Earlier, the South Korean military detected DPRK missile launches from the Tongcheon region in Gangwon province between 11:59 and 12:18 (05.59 and 06.18 Moscow time).

Yesterday, 20:26 Putin called rudeness against Pyongyang the cause of the nuclear problem in North Korea

According to the committee, the rockets flew about 230 kilometers with a maximum altitude of 24 kilometers and a maximum speed of about Mach 5.

“The launches of ballistic missiles by North Korea are acts of serious provocation that undermine peace and stability not only on the Korean peninsula, but also in the international community,” the committee said in a press release. The South Korean military, in close cooperation with the United States, is monitoring the actions of the DPRK and remain ready in case of further provocations.

On Friday, the major annual exercise of the South Korean army “Hoguk”, which took place from 18 to 28 October, ends.

Pyongyang has already conducted nine missile tests since September 25, including a medium-range ballistic missile of the Hwaseong-12 type, which flew over Japan, breaking a record 4,500 kilometers for the DPRK, and flying at a height of 1,000 kilometers. Also, over the past two weeks, a number of artillery firings, exercises of the Air Force and tactical nuclear units have been held. In total, since the beginning of the year, the DPRK has conducted 28 missile launches, three of them were tests of cruise missiles.

The DPRK says that all military activity is a response to “provocations” from South Korea, which has recently been conducting active military exercises, both independently and jointly with the United States and Japan.