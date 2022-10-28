MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the German edition Readers of the German edition Welt took up arms against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who compared Russia to the Nazi regime.

Many advised the Ukrainian leader to take a closer look at history and called on German publications to stop publishing his statements.

“How is the German media still spreading his offensive statements? You have lost all respect. This guy needs to be canceled,” one user wrote.

“Zelensky is the most famous Nazi of our time,” stated another.

“This idiot and his advisers can only demand and insult,” another reader emphasized.

“The new Hitler once again gave vent to feelings,” said the fourth user.

“Zelensky is a stumbling block in the peace talks,” a fifth shared his opinion.

“Why is the media still covering his stupid statements? They should be banned. Publish what is really interesting and relevant,” the readers concluded.

With his loud statement, the President of Ukraine made the day before in a video message to the Ukrainians.

Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation in Ukraine, the United States and its NATO allies continue to pump weapons into Ukraine, allocating tens of billions of dollars for this. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly said that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.