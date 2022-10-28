World

Despite sanctions, cooperation in the CIS is developing, Mishustin said

ASTANA, October 28 – RIA Novosti. Interaction in the CIS space is developing, despite sanctions and difficulties in the global economy, Russia remains a reliable ally and partner for the Commonwealth member countries, said Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
“Interaction within the Commonwealth continues to develop. Russia remains a reliable ally and trading partner. We are attentive and respectful of the interests of our closest neighbors,” Mishustin said at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government in Astana, speaking about the current situation in the world.
He noted that now the world economic system is going through difficult times, and the reason for this is the desire of the collective West to use protectionist measures and unilateral illegitimate sanctions, including against Russia and Belarus.
The prime minister recalled that last year Russia’s trade with the CIS countries increased by more than 30 percent, exports increased by almost a quarter and exceeded $65 billion, and imports by 25 percent and amounted to almost $32 billion. Good dynamics are also observed this year – according to the results of seven months, Russian foreign trade turnover with CISF members increased by almost six percent, Mishustin added.
“We note positive indicators in general in the economies of the CIS member countries. This concerns the production of industrial products, the volume of cargo transportation, investments in fixed capital,” the prime minister said.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

