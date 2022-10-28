Despite sanctions, cooperation in the CIS is developing, Mishustin said

ASTANA, October 28 – RIA Novosti. Interaction in the CIS space is developing, despite sanctions and difficulties in the global economy, Russia remains a reliable ally and partner for the Commonwealth member countries, said Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Mishustin will take part in the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government in Astana

The prime minister recalled that last year Russia’s trade with the CIS countries increased by more than 30 percent, exports increased by almost a quarter and exceeded $65 billion, and imports by 25 percent and amounted to almost $32 billion. Good dynamics are also observed this year – according to the results of seven months, Russian foreign trade turnover with CISF members increased by almost six percent, Mishustin added.