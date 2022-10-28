SIMFEROPOL, October 28 – RIA Novosti. The Kherson region is ready to provide the UN with evidence of Ukraine’s aggression, including shelling of civilian infrastructure, Deputy Head of the Regional Administration Ekaterina Gubareva told RIA Novosti.

“We have facts and evidence of aggression, as well as confidence in our own rightness. The issue should be raised at the UN platforms, which is obliged to stop the shelling and plans of Ukrainian troops to destroy the civilian population and infrastructure of the Kherson region,” Gubareva said.

At the same time, according to her, there is not much hope for the international community, since the United States, Great Britain and France have the right of veto in the UN.

“This means that there will be no unfavorable decisions for Ukraine. Nevertheless, this is a good platform to try to convey to the world the very information about the situation in Kherson. I am sure that our position, if not conveyed through CNN or the BBC, then the Chinese or Arab The media will pick it up, which means that most people in the world will understand our position and who really shoots at the crossings with civilians,” Gubareva stressed.