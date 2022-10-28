World

Kherson region is ready to provide the UN with evidence of Ukraine’s aggression

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 26 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






SIMFEROPOL, October 28 – RIA Novosti. The Kherson region is ready to provide the UN with evidence of Ukraine’s aggression, including shelling of civilian infrastructure, Deputy Head of the Regional Administration Ekaterina Gubareva told RIA Novosti.
“We have facts and evidence of aggression, as well as confidence in our own rightness. The issue should be raised at the UN platforms, which is obliged to stop the shelling and plans of Ukrainian troops to destroy the civilian population and infrastructure of the Kherson region,” Gubareva said.
At the same time, according to her, there is not much hope for the international community, since the United States, Great Britain and France have the right of veto in the UN.
“This means that there will be no unfavorable decisions for Ukraine. Nevertheless, this is a good platform to try to convey to the world the very information about the situation in Kherson. I am sure that our position, if not conveyed through CNN or the BBC, then the Chinese or Arab The media will pick it up, which means that most people in the world will understand our position and who really shoots at the crossings with civilians,” Gubareva stressed.
04:21Special military operation in Ukraine

Kherson is being fortified in case of a breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the authorities of the region said

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 26 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Despite sanctions, cooperation in the CIS is developing, Mishustin said

10 mins ago

Terrorist attack in southwestern Iran leaves 15 dead | News

3 hours ago

WMO: greenhouse gases reached record levels in 2021 | News

4 hours ago

Poll: Disapproval of Joe Biden Management Reaches 56% | News

5 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.