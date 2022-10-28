Terrorist attack in southwestern Iran leaves 15 dead | News

Report This Content

The deputy governor of the province of Fars, Esmail Mohebipur reported this Wednesday 15 fatalities and more than 40 injured, after a terrorist attack on the sacred Shah Cheraq mausoleum in Shiraz, Iran.

According to the Iranian authority, the attack took place at 5:45 p.m. (local time), when a man pounced on people with a firearm.

“Information related to the identity of the terrorists and the fallen martyrs in the attack is still unknown,” the entity reported.

���� An armed man has attacked a mosque in Shiraz. There are at least 15 deceased. The Tasmin agency assures that the perpetrator would be a follower of the takfir branch of Wahhabism.

— Deciphering the War (@descifraguerra)

October 26, 2022

He also added that so far there have been 21 injuries, of which two are in serious condition.

In another order, the rescue and medical emergency services went to the scene of the attack to provide assistance to those affected by the attack.

It is worth mentioning that Mohebipur urged citizens to avoid gatherings on the roads leading to Shah Cheraq to facilitate the arrival of emergency vehicles.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



