WMO: greenhouse gases reached record levels in 2021 | News

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) reported that in 2021 new records were set for atmospheric levels of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide, the main greenhouse gases.

The entity specified this Wednesday that in that year the largest interannual increase in methane concentrations since the beginning of the measurements was also reported, almost 40 years ago.

“The WMO pointed out that although there is no clear reason for this increase, everything seems to indicate that it was due to biological processes and human activities,” says a press release from the United Nations Organization (UN).

The WMO noted that carbon dioxide levels rose between 2020 and 2021, exceeding the average annual growth of the last decade, and added that it continues to increase in 2022.

In addition, he detailed that the warming of the climate as a consequence of long-term greenhouse gases, between 1990 and 2021, increased by almost 50 percent, while 80 percent of that increase was due to carbon dioxide. .

For his part, the Secretary General of the WMO, Petteri Taalas, declared that it is necessary to transform industrial, energy and transport systems, as well as “our entire lifestyle”.

“The changes that must be applied are affordable from the economic point of view and feasible from the technical point of view. Time is running out,” he warned.

The WMO has reiterated the importance of specifying measures to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases and thus prevent the world‘s temperature from continuing to rise.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



