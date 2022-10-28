Poll: Disapproval of Joe Biden Management Reaches 56% | News

Report This Content

A study carried out by the Gallup pollster indicated this Wednesday that 56 percent of the citizens consulted disapprove of the management of the President of the United States (USA), Joe Biden.

The survey, carried out between October 3 and 20, also indicates that the president’s approval rating fell to 40 percent and is close to the lowest percentage since he arrived at the White House.

In addition, in the framework of the next mid-term elections, 85 percent of Democratic voters support his administration, but among Republicans it is 4 percent.

Regarding independent voters, Biden received an approval of 39 percent, three points higher than the average recorded from January to September last.

In another poll, published on Tuesday, 39 percent of those consulted approved of Biden’s work, one percentage point less than that registered in the previous week.

The US is preparing to hold midterm elections on November 8 to renew 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 34 in the Senate.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



