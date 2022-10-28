Spain is the country in Europe with the most deaths from heat waves | News

Spain is the country in Europe where deaths from heat waves due to climate change have increased the most in the last two decades, reporting 4,700 deaths this summer, showed a study published by The Lancet magazine.

The platform reported that the study takes into account the analysis of 99 experts from 51 institutions, which have shown that in the last decade global warming is associated with the death of 15.1 people per million inhabitants.

Spain has reported twice that average, estimating that deaths from extreme heat have increased by 95 percent in 20 years, and in this sense the report shows that the summer of 2022 has been the hottest on record in history.

Deaths among vulnerable people increased 68 percent between 2017 and 2021 relative to 2000-2004, while exposure to high fire risk days increased 61 percent over similar periods.

“The labor supply in highly exposed sectors (for example, agriculture) was lower between 2016 and 2019 compared to 1965 and 1994 due to greater exposure to heat,” the article limits.

“To avoid a catastrophic rise in global temperatures, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change makes it clear that Europe must fully decarbonise its electricity sector by 2035, with all coal-fired power plants shutting down globally by 2040,” the document showed. .

On the other hand, the coastal waters of Europe show adequate conditions for the transmission of pathogens and the climatic suitability for the spread of dengue, as stated by The Lancet.

He warned that climate change is directly related to hunger, and research in this regard insists that extreme heat caused 98 million more people in 2020 than in the period 1981-2010 to have reported moderate or severe food insecurity.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



