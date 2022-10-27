35,043 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Italy | News

Report This Content

The Italian Ministry of Health notified this Wednesday that the country registered 35,043 new cases of Covid-19 during the last day, for which it accumulates 24,443,429 diagnoses since the start of the pandemic.

According to the entity, the positivity rate reported in the last 24 hours was 16.2 percent, and there were 93 deaths linked to the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, for a total of 178,846 deaths.

The regions with the highest number of cases were Lombardy, with 6,216; Veneto, with 4,772, and Emilia Romagna, with 3,384.

The health portfolio reported that 227 patients admitted to intensive care remain, while in the common rooms there are 7,019 people hospitalized.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) indicated that Italy, along with 15 other European countries, has a predominance of the BQ.1 and BQ.11 subvariants of omicron, which are more resistant to vaccines. than its predecessors.

Therefore, the agency recommends reinforcing immunization actions, mainly in people over 60 years of age and immunosuppressed.

The Higher Institute of Health (ISS) noted that Italy has provided 141,648,234 doses of vaccines against Covid-19, and 48,697,870 people received two doses of the first cycle.

The authority also detailed that 40,247,068 people have been immunized with the third dose and with the fourth, 4,092,138; meanwhile, at least one dose has been inoculated to 1,407,900 children between five and 11 years old.

