Russian President rules out use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine | News

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ruled out the use of nuclear weapons by his country in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, saying “it makes no political or military sense for Russia to launch a nuclear attack.”

According to the Russian president “The thesis on the use of nuclear weapons by Russia is primitive and the Western powers are only looking for more arguments to confront Russia”

“The West is looking for some kind of nuclear incident to hold Russia responsible,” the Russian president said.

However, the Russian president, speaking at the plenary session of the Valdai Club, blamed the Western powers for the escalation of the current conflict and stated that “He who sows wind will reap storms.”

He said, on the other hand, that “in recent years, and especially in recent months, the West has taken a series of steps to escalate”, and mentioned in particular the destabilization of world food and energy markets.

According to the Russian president, “there are essentially two paths for humanity now: either continue to accumulate a load of problems that will inevitably crush us all, or all together try to find solutions, although not ideal, but that work, capable of making our world more stable and secure.

He ruled out, at another time, that Russia has an anti-Western feeling and pointed out: “Russia, being an independent and original civilization, has never considered itself and does not consider itself an enemy of the West. Americanophobia, Anglophobia, Francophobia, Germanophobia are the same forms of racism than Russophobia and anti-Semitism, however, like any manifestation of xenophobia”.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



