Israel and Lebanon agree on maritime boundaries, but remain at war | News

Israel and Lebanon agree on maritime boundaries, but remain at war

Israeli and Lebanese leaders finalized a US-brokered maritime demarcation agreement on Thursday, bringing a measure of agreement between the formally warring states that includes offshore energy exploration.

They condemn Israel’s constant aggression against the Palestinian people

From the respective governments of Lebanon, Israel and the United States, as mediator, they have praised the agreement as “historic”, although they agreed that the possibility of a broader diplomatic advance is limited.

In fact, there was no co-signing ceremony: Lebanese President Michel Aoun signed a letter approving the deal in the presence of the US official who brokered the deal, Amos Hochstein.

For his part, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid signed separately in Jerusalem, saying the deal was a “tremendous achievement” because it would have brought about de facto recognition of Israel by Lebanon.

However, the Lebanese president later said that the agreement was purely “technical” and would “have no political dimensions or impacts that would contradict Lebanon’s foreign policy.”

Lebanon does not recognize Israel as a legitimate state and still considers itself at war with its neighbor, with laws prohibiting contact with Israeli officials.

Lower-level delegations from each country headed to the United Nations peacekeeping base at Naqoura along their disputed land border, which has yet to be delineated.

وقع الرئيس ميشال عون رسمياً اليوم الخميس على تصادق على اتفاق تاريخي لترسيم البحرية لبلاده مع إسرائيل بوساطة أمريكية وهو ما اعتبرته إسرائيل اعترافا لبنانيا بها.

✵ كان وإسرائيل يتنازعان على منطقة في البحر المتوسط ​​بالنفط تبلغ مساحتها 860 كم مربع. pic.twitter.com/krenj8jcVo

— مراسم وبروتوكولات (@CeProtocol)

October 27, 2022

There, the delegations entered the same tent, each standing on one side of a table, and handed over their signed copies of the agreement to US officials and their new coordinates for the maritime border to the UN, officially putting the agreement is in force.

UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka welcomed the agreement, saying she hopes “it will serve as a confidence-building measure that promotes more security and stability in the region and economic benefits for both countries.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



