Media: Musk clarified plans to lay off 75 percent of Twitter employees

MOSCOW, October 27 – RIA Novosti. American entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk told Twitter employees that he does not plan to fire 75% of the company’s staff in the event of its acquisition, Bloomberg reports, citing sources.

Earlier, the Washington Post, citing corporate documents, wrote that Musk wants to fire 75% of Twitter employees if it is bought.

“Elon Musk told Twitter Inc. employees on Wednesday that he does not plan to cut 75% of the staff when he takes over the company,” the agency said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that Musk plans to complete the purchase of the social network Twitter on Friday. Earlier media reported that Musk had allegedly already informed potential investors in the deal that he intended to fire 75% of the company’s 7.5 thousand employees. Later, the leadership of the social network in a letter to employees asked not to believe the rumors about massive layoffs that could allegedly follow the acquisition of the company by Musk.

In April, Musk offered $44 billion for Twitter, but then demanded to check the company’s data that the number of fake accounts used, among other things, to send spam, did not exceed 5%. According to the billionaire, the social network underestimated the number of such accounts, and also did not provide sufficient information upon request. He was also dissatisfied with the personnel policy of the company. Later, on July 8, Musk notified Twitter of the withdrawal from the purchase. The social network filed a lawsuit in a Delaware court against a businessman who in October postponed a hearing scheduled for October 17, giving the entrepreneur the opportunity to close the deal to buy the social network until October 28.

American company Twitter Inc. was founded in 2006. The main product of the company is a social network for exchanging short messages. The headquarters is located in San Francisco, California.