SIMFEROPOL, October 27 – RIA Novosti. Zaporizhzhya NPP, if necessary, can be quickly and efficiently launched, today the nuclear power plant does not generate electricity, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the movement “We are with Russia”, a member of the main council of the administration of the Zaporozhye region, told RIA Novosti.

“Today, Zaporozhye NPP does not generate electricity. Now it is in a state of cold shutdown of reactors, but if necessary, it can be promptly and quickly restarted to generate electricity,” Rogov noted.

Zaporozhye NPP is located on the left bank of the Dnieper. It is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity. Since March, the station has been under the protection of the Russian army. According to the Foreign Ministry, this is necessary to prevent the leakage of nuclear and radioactive materials. Ukrainian troops continue to regularly shell Energodar, the surrounding villages and the territory of the ZNPP adjacent to the city.

Since February 24, Moscow has been conducting a military operation to demilitarize Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to him, the ultimate goal is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia.