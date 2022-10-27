World

Kazakhstan adopts law on amnesty for participants in January riots

ASTANA, October 27 – RIA Novosti. Deputies of the Senate (upper house) of the Parliament of Kazakhstan at a plenary session on Thursday adopted a law on amnesty for participants in the January riots, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.
The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during his message to the people on September 1, said that he had decided to conduct a one-time amnesty for the participants in the January riots, the amnesty would not affect the main defendants, as well as those accused of treason and an attempt to change power. According to the information of the Prosecutor General’s Office, which previously published the relevant bill for public discussion on the Open NPA portal, about 1,500 people may fall under the amnesty.
Citizens of Kazakhstan urged to refrain from participating in illegal rallies

The Majilis (lower house) of the republic’s parliament approved the draft law on 19 October. Deputy Gulnara Bizhanova at the plenary session of the chamber then explained the main provisions of the document. According to her, the developers have determined the circle of persons subject to the amnesty, a specific time period has been set for this – from January 4 to 7.
The law provides for exemption from punishment for criminal offenses and crimes of small, medium gravity. Persons who have served their sentences for such crimes have their convictions expunged. For those who have committed grave and especially grave crimes, a reduction in terms is expected.
It is also planned to resocialize the released persons. These are employment, medical care, paperwork.
Terrorists, extremists, repeat offenders, riot organizers and torturers will not be amnestied.
The adopted law is sent to the President for signature.
Mass protests in Kazakhstan began in the first days of 2022 – residents of the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau in the west of the country opposed the doubling of prices for liquefied gas. Later, the protests spread to other cities, including Alma-Ata, the old capital and the largest city of the republic: looting began there, militants attacked state institutions, took away weapons. In response, the authorities declared a state of emergency throughout the country until January 19 and carried out a counter-terrorism operation. According to the latest data from the country’s Prosecutor General’s Office, as a result of the riots, 238 people were killed, including 19 security officials.
Elections will establish a tradition of change of power in Kazakhstan, Tokayev said

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

