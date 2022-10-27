One against all. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is tearing Europe apart

MOSCOW, October 27 – RIA Novosti, Renat Abdullin. The approach of winter brings more and more problems to the European Union. Of particular concern is the behavior of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who said that he puts the interests of his country above the common European ones, and spoke about the changing vision of the situation around Ukraine. What are the reasons for and what is fraught with shifts in the position of Berlin – in the material of RIA Novosti.

Germany in first place

In an interview with the German Die Welt, Scholz stressed that Moscow never used the Ukrainian crisis as a method of pressure in its dialogue with Berlin.

“I have serious reasons not to disclose the content of the negotiations that I am conducting with the President of Russia. But what can I say for sure: the reports that I read in our media about alleged threats against us are false,” the chancellor said.

These words were instantly taken as “surrender to Russia.” The situation was aggravated by the fact that the German and American press has long been working against the unpopular chancellor. Back in the summer, publications stating that only concessions to Moscow would save Scholz’s career caused a great resonance.

The head of the German government indirectly confirmed such speculations. It was he who slowed down and continues to hold back many initiatives to provide Germany with serious weapons to Ukraine. This has a detrimental effect on his ratings, strengthening the opposition both within Germany and abroad.

The final straw was Scholz’s plans for a €200 billion emergency fund to subsidize lower gas prices. But this applies only to Germany.

During the reign of Angela Merkel, Berlin’s partners in the EU got used to the fact that Germany assumed the main burden of responsibility for the entire “common European home.” The political role of Germany was reinforced by the constant dialogue between the ex-chancellor and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Both leaders have long experience in leadership positions, and the common “German background” has contributed to interpersonal chemistry, which experts regularly noted.

But Scholz failed to match Merkel’s level of credibility and public approval. The role of the main mouthpiece of the EU and mediator in relations between the West and the East was intercepted by French President Emmanuel Macron. Under these conditions, Scholz is forced to drastically change his rhetoric. However, his new statements are splitting the already non-monolithic European Union.

Partners are unhappy

Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, after the announcement of the creation of an emergency fund, openly accused Scholz of “selfishness” and “destruction” of the single European energy market. He worries that German subsidies will give local producers an unfair advantage over the energy industry in other EU states.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki at the EU summit in Brussels

“The richest country, the strongest country in the EU is trying to use the crisis to gain a competitive advantage for its business in the single market. It’s not fair,” Morawiecki said on the sidelines of a recent informal EU summit, sources told Politico.

Of course, Warsaw has enough claims against Berlin, even regardless of the latest Sholtsev statements. It was under the informal leadership of Germany in the EU that Poland was defiantly deprived of access to multimillion-dollar financial assets. Therefore, Morawiecki’s hairpins against Scholz on any convenient occasion are expected and understandable.

But in this case, other countries also took the side of the Polish authorities. Both Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and her Estonian counterpart Kaja Kallas expressed concern over Scholz’s words. Although not as sharply as Morawiecki.

“We must find a common solution, otherwise countries with greater budgetary flexibility will have an advantage over others,” Kallas said, in particular, at a meeting of EU leaders.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas

Scholz fends off accusations that other EU states are allegedly taking protectionist measures similar to those of Germany. However, their scale is incomparable with what is happening in Germany. The partners see that pan-European unity is no longer a priority for Germany. Scholz is changing the rules that have been familiar since the time of Merkel, and commentators on the Web are already comparing him with former US President Donald Trump, who also had a low opinion of the EU, but tried to be friends with Russia, at least in words. Now the chancellor, albeit in a milder form, is demonstrating a similar course. It is not only about the economy, but also about foreign policy. More than the creation of a gas fund, the Europeans are worried about the growing desire of Berlin to solve common issues alone.

Macron vs. Scholz

In mid-October, the German leader visited Spain, where he pushed for the completion of a new gas pipeline from the Iberian Peninsula to northern Europe to make up for the loss of supplies from Russia to Germany. The French president opposed the plan, arguing that it made no economic sense.

The reason for the dissatisfaction is simple: the pipeline must pass through the territory of France. However, the country will not receive beneficiaries – the project is completely German, not the EU. This view is shared by the European Commission, the main economic body of the Union. But the chancellor is still promoting the initiative, even admitting that in extreme cases, the energy main can be launched bypassing France.

Macron is not the only one who is outraged by this approach. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala also spoke unflatteringly of Sholtsev’s plans for the pipeline. And he defiantly ignored the chancellor’s speech at the summit in Prague in early October.

Paris also criticizes individual German military initiatives, such as the European Sky Shield air defense project, which is based on the use of American fighters and Israeli air defense systems, and not on the EU’s own developments.

The problem for Macron and his associates in the European Union is that he, representing an alternative “center of power” to Germany, is limited to a second term in office. Scholz, in the absence of competitors, can theoretically rule for as long as he likes, like his predecessor Angela Merkel. And this will only strengthen the intra-European rift that has already become obvious.

Russian-Chinese pivot

In an October interview with the authoritative publication Welt am Sonntag, Scholz specifically noted the growth of pro-Russian sentiment in Germany. Although direct wording tried to avoid. “During conversations with citizens, I got the impression that from 20 to 30 percent do not agree with either the sanctions policy or the supply of weapons (to Ukraine),” the head of government said, emphasizing that the opinion of this share of the population should be heeded.

In itself, this thesis is not sensational. The same Macron has repeatedly stated the importance of negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv to resolve the crisis.

In the case of Scholz, a broader context is important: speaking about the need to listen to those who are against supporting Ukraine, he simultaneously demonstrates rapprochement with China, which is commonly considered in the West to be Russia’s key partner under sanctions.

The current German coalition is still sending vague signals about its attitude towards Beijing. The EU is China’s second trading partner in terms of trade volume. Therefore, no one seeks an open confrontation with the PRC. But they don’t want to get close.

The behavior of Scholz himself is more concrete and revealing. After it became known that Chinese President Xi Jinping would retain his post, the chancellor announced that he would pay an official visit to Beijing in November. He will be accompanied by a large-scale delegation of representatives of business circles.

He is also expected to reverse the decision of six ministries to still approve a blocked deal by a Chinese state-owned shipping company to acquire a minority stake in one of the ports in Hamburg, where Scholz used to be mayor.

This caused bewilderment in Brussels, where they continue to advocate the containment of China. The opposition to the Chancellor is making itself known more loudly in the FRG as well. In a recent interview with the Süddeutsche Zeitung, German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock criticized local businesses for strengthening ties with China in light of the relocation of German businesses. “Total economic dependence, based on the principle of hope, makes us vulnerable to political blackmail,” she said. “The task of responsible economics – and even more so politics – is to prevent us from returning to a situation where, in a few years, we will have to bail out chemical and automobile companies with billions in taxes. because they will make themselves dependent on the Chinese market.”

German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock