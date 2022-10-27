Pentagon Encourages Russophobic Hacking, Foreign Ministry Says

MOSCOW, October 27 – RIA Novosti. The Pentagon and the US National Security Agency encourage Russophobia among the hacker international, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

“The Pentagon and the US National Security Agency boast that they are conducting offensive operations against other independent states under the pretext of protecting “democracy”, human rights. They encourage Russophobia among the hacker international,” he said.

“Western monopolies are involved in the implementation of aggressive plans. In the forefront is the infamous Microsoft, which subordinates the digital independence of states to the interests of the United States and thereby contributes to the potential conduct of hacker operations,” the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation said.