They condemn Israel’s constant aggression against the Palestinian people | News

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned on Tuesday the continued aggression by Israeli forces against the population residing in occupied territories, and repudiated the massacre recorded in Nablus.

Palestine denounces new Israeli offensive in Nablus

“The Palestinian Foreign Ministry considers these crimes and bloody incursions to be an implementation of an official Israeli government policy aimed at imposing coexistence with the occupation on our people,” he said in a statement.

He also stated that this is part of the colonialist schemes of the Israeli authorities, being more expansionist for the construction of settlements, “stealing Palestinian land.”

الخارجية والمغتربين // شعبنا يرفض مع الاحتلال والاستيطان مهما ارتكب من جرائم

— State of Palestine – MFA (@pmofa)

October 25, 2022

“The Ministry holds the Israeli government fully and directly responsible for these heinous crimes. It also holds the international community responsible for not implementing resolutions of international legitimacy and pressuring the occupying power to stop its aggression immediately.

The Foreign Ministry assured that it will monitor these crimes so that they are brought before the International Criminal Court (ICC), and will demand that the investigations of this entity be completed in order to judge the Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people as soon as possible.

“The Ministry affirms that our people are determined to get rid of the occupation and will not continue to be victims of its continuation and victims of international double standards,” the statement concludes.

This comes after the massacre in the city of Nablus, when Israeli forces killed five Palestinians and wounded dozens after opening fire with live bullets at them.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



