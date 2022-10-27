Syria rejects foreign military presence on its territory | News

Report This Content

The Syrian ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Bassam Sabbagh, said at a Security Council meeting that any illegal military presence in its territory must end immediately as it is a violation of the Charter of the United Nations and International Law. .

Syria urges a new world order that respects the UN Charter

During a session of the organization, Sabbagh stressed that the fight against terrorism and the complete eradication of this scourge will only be possible through full cooperation and coordination with the Syrian state.

Similarly, Sabbagh expressed his total rejection of the White House announcement to extend its presence in the Arab nation under the slogan of a “national emergency regarding the situation in Syria.”

Respect for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of the #Syrian Arab Republic is the only criterion to approach any aspect related to the political or humanitarian situation in #Syria. pic.twitter.com/j0et2BnZkF

— Bassam Sabbagh (@AmbSYUN)

October 25, 2022

The Syrian representative also criticized Türkiye’s complicity and accused both states of politicizing humanitarian work that prevents aid from reaching the real needy, while using water as a weapon of war and causing the resurgence of diseases such as cholera.

#Polyanskiy: Another destabilizing factor in #Syria es #Israel‘s attacks against it. Syrians repeatedly addressed both the SG & UNSC regarding numerous violations of the UNCharter & norms of int’l humanitarian law. Those letters mustn’t remain without a reaction. pic.twitter.com/S0f7MgwmAH

— Russia at the United Nations (@RussiaUN)

October 26, 2022

The diplomat addressed the urgent need to lift the coercive measures imposed by the West on his country and stop the looting of its wealth by the US occupation forces in the al-Jazirah region.

Pro-American separatist militias, the senior official noted, have caused losses estimated at some 107 billion dollars from 2011 to date in the oil, gas and mineral resources sectors.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



