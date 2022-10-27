Italian Senate will vote for the ratification of the prime minister | News

The Italian Senate will hold the final vote this Wednesday for the investiture of the newly prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, who managed to reach an absolute majority in the Chamber of Deputies.

Italian Prime Minister presents government plan in Parliament

The discussions on the president of the Council of Ministers began at 1:00 p.m. local time (11:00 GMT) at the headquarters of the Upper House in the Madama Palace while at 4:20 p.m. local time (2:20 p.m. GMT).

In this sense, Meloni reached in the Chamber of Deputies 235 votes in favor, 154 against and five abstentions while thanking all the political forces “for having listened to the programmatic lines that the Executive intends to implement to revive Italy.”

Il Governo gets the #trust there Camera. Ringrazio tutte le force politiche per aver ascoltato le linee programmatiche che l’Esecutivo intends to act per risollevare l’Italia. Domani sarò in Senato for another important tassello. La rotta è tracciata: andiamo avanti.

— Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni)

October 25, 2022

Regarding the current session of the Senate, the premier assured that this day she will take “another important step. The route is drawn: we are going forward”, which is considered by international sources as a mere formality.

The far-right executive obtained an absolute majority, firstly, thanks to her party, the ultras Brothers of Italy, as well as the members of her coalition of the League of Matteo Salvini and Forza Italia.

On the other hand, the opposition is headed by the Democratic Party (PD), the Five Star Movement (M5S), Italia Viva and Azione, so Meloni needs the support of the “Noi Moderati” group.

The executive, who is the first woman in history to hold the position, was sworn in last Saturday before the head of state, Sergio Mattarella, after winning the general elections held on September 25.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



