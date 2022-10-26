Rescue more than 70 migrants in the Mediterranean | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The NGO SOS Méditerranée announced this Wednesday the rescue of 73 migrants in two consecutive actions in international waters off Libya.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Shipwreck leaves at least 14 dead in southern Indonesia

According to the organization, the rescue brigades initially helped 33 people, including four minors, two of whom were unaccompanied.

“The rescued people were transported in an overcrowded and unseaworthy wooden boat,” the entity said in a statement.

He further added that, after the first rescue, Ocean Viking rescued 40 people including 10 women, nine unaccompanied minors and three children under the age of four, who were traveling in a drifting fiberglass boat.

It is worth specifying that these two new rescues take place after two operations carried out over the weekend by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies; as well as SOS Méditerranée, which brings to 146 the total number of survivors treated aboard the Ocean Viking.

Since the beginning of 2022, at least 1,762 migrants have disappeared in the Mediterranean, including 1,295 in the central Mediterranean, the most dangerous migration route in the world, fleeing conflict or poverty trying to reach Europe by crossing the Mediterranean from Libya, as reported by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

It should also be noted that Italy’s new premier, Giorgia Meloni, leader of the post-fascist Fratelli d’Italia party, pledged last Tuesday to block the arrival of immigrants from Africa, even as more than 1,300 people are currently in difficulty in the Mediterranean.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report