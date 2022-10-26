China calls on the US to desist from hostile policy | News

The Chinese government called on the United States to abandon “the zero-sum game mentality” and the rhetoric of the Chinese threat while urging open foreign policy for more advantageous cooperation.

China urges the US to prove with facts that there is no Cold War

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin called on the US to give up “the zero-sum game mentality and upgrade, instead of spreading the outdated theory of the Chinese threat and forming narrow circles that have no future.” some”.

From this, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed out that the White House must “do more than favors peace and development throughout the world“, as well as change its concept of cooperation.

#China Call to #USA to stop propagating the Chinese threat theory, give up the ‘zero-sum game’ mentality, and instead Washington go for mutually beneficial cooperation pic.twitter.com/R8uU8AKIwK

– Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

October 26, 2022

At the same time, the Asian diplomat assured that China “is a partner and a possibility for the development of all countries and not a challenge or a threat.”

US President Joe Biden held a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday, where they agreed to jointly face the challenges “posed by China.”

The White House statements come after it identified Beijing as its main economic and geopolitical rival in the international system.

The Secretary of Justice of the United States, Merrick Garland, accused China on Monday of interfering in the judicial system of the North American country, meanwhile, affirming that “it will not tolerate the attempts of any foreign power to undermine the rule of law.”

In this sense, Garland specified that Beijing “tried to interfere with the rights and freedoms of people in the United States and undermine our judicial system that protects those rights.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



