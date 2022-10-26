Russia conducts nuclear deterrent military drill | News

Report This Content

Russian President Vladimir Putin presided over the process of simulating strategic deterrence exercises on Wednesday, which ended successfully, the Defense Ministry reported.

According to information from the Defense portfolio, the maneuvers have been successfully completed in a series of exercises by the land, sea and air strategic deterrence forces, during which ballistic and cruise missiles were launched.

The Russian Defense Minister himself, Sergei Shoigú, explained that it is a simulated nuclear attack in response to that of an adversary.

The exercises involved a mobile land-based missile system of the so-called “Yars” strategic missile forces, a “Tula” Northern Fleet strategic missile submarine, as well as two Tu-95MS long-range strategic missile carriers.

The note from the Ministry of Defense celebrated that “the tasks planned during the training of the strategic deterrent forces were fully completed, all the missiles reached their targets, which confirms the specified characteristics”.

This is the second exercise of its kind this year, the previous ones also led by President Vladimir Putin took place on February 19, five days before the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine.

At that time, according to information from the Ministry of Defense, the preparation of the military command and control bodies, launch combat crews, crews of warships and strategic missile carriers was verified.

Russia has specified that its nuclear doctrine only provides for “response measures aimed at preventing the destruction of the Russian Federation by direct nuclear attacks or by other kinds of weapons that would endanger the very existence of the Russian state.”

In fact, the Russian president himself, Vladimir Putin, declared in August that in a nuclear war “there can be no winners” and “it should never be fought” and said he would comply with the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



