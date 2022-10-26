Palestinian movements call for a general strike in the West Bank | News

Report This Content

Palestinian resistance forces called a strike in the occupied territories on Wednesday to protest the Israeli army’s offensive in recent weeks and a day after the death of six people in the West Bank at the hands of the Hebrew armed forces.

CMIO.org in sequence:

They condemn Israel’s constant aggression against the Palestinian people

Demonstrations are planned on this day to condemn the continued crimes of the Israeli regime against the Palestinian people in light of the escalation of attacks by the occupying forces and settlers.

Thousands of Palestinians have taken to the streets of the Gaza Strip to denounce the killing of six Palestinians by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus early Tuesday.

Demonstrations were held across the besieged Palestinian enclave, including Rafah, Khan Younis and Gaza City governorates.

Government and business offices were closed to observe a general strike called by Palestinian factions.

This movement joins the mass protests in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem in the wake of the killings.

Demonstrators in public squares in Gaza chanted slogans denouncing the “crime of occupation” and called on the Palestinian resistance to respond.

“This is an open war that escalates day by day in the worst forms of persecution and fascist racism, as well as in the implementation of policies aimed at the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian population, in flagrant violation of international and humanitarian law,” he said. Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

The participants in the protest have condemned the silence of the international community in the face of the incessant atrocities of the occupation regime in Tel Aviv and have called for international support for the Palestinian nation.

In turn, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry has condemned the new “heinous crime” of Israel and has called on the international community to increase pressure on this regime to stop its aggression against the Palestinian people.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

