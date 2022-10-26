Death toll from Cyclone Sitrang in Bangladesh rises to 35 | News

Report This Content

The number of people killed in Bangladesh as a result of the passage of Cyclone Sitrang rose to 35 while severe damage to homes and public buildings was reported, according to authorities from local emergency agencies.

Nine dead and millions evacuated leave cyclone in Bangladesh

The official of the Department of Disaster Management, Kamrun Najar, stated that “we are still assessing the damage”, meanwhile, he assured that new reports continue to arrive at the office.

Similarly, the authorities reported that millions of people remain without electricity, almost 10,000 homes were destroyed and more than 33,000 hectares of crops devastated.

#CycloneSitrang has exposed millions of children to life-threatening conditions.

With homes destroyed, shelters crowded, and learning, drinking water supply and other essential services disrupted, we must ensure the safety and well-being of children across southern Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/ln7ob9sd1b

— UNICEF Bangladesh (@UNICEFBD)

October 25, 2022

For his part, the spokesman for the Department of Agricultural Extension, Badal Chandra Das, assured that “until a week has passed, we may not get a clear picture” of the impacts of the cyclone.

The meteorological phenomenon penetrated this Monday in Bangladeshi territory with winds of 90 kilometers per hour causing the most serious consequences in the low coastal region, which has a high population density.

In this sense, around 20,000 people were isolated as a result of the floods caused by the severe tidal waves registered in the coastal district located south of Bhola.

Authorities reported that more than 600,000 people were evacuated from approximately 7,000 shelters in coastal areas with the participation of 76,000 volunteers.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



