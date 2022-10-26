World

Media: Venezuelan opposition leader Guaido loses support from Washington

WASHINGTON, October 26 – RIA Novosti. The White House will not interfere in the struggle for leadership among the Venezuelan opposition, which is perceived as disappointment in Washington-backed Juan Guaido, writes the Miami Herald.
“The US administration will not interfere in the struggle for leadership in the Venezuelan opposition movement,” the publication reports, citing a White House spokesman.
According to the report, this will be another blow to Guaido, who previously enjoyed support in Washington, but is losing influence against the backdrop of the strengthening of the power of Latin American President Nicolas Maduro.
Earlier it was reported that the Venezuelan opposition, at a meeting with representatives of the US State Department, indicated that it would not support the “interim government” of Guaido.
Caracas does not know about US plans to lift sanctions, said Venezuelan Foreign Minister

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

