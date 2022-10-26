The media talked about congressmen who accepted money from Huawei lobbyists

WASHINGTON, October 26 – RIA Novosti. Lawmakers from both US parties are accepting donations from lobbyists for the Chinese company Huawei, writes the Washington Examiner.

At least 33 Republicans and 13 Democrats accepted donations to their campaigns averaging $770 between September 2016 and June 2022 from those who are paid to lobby for Huawei.

The publication lists several donors whose companies are linked to the Chinese giant, claiming that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy accepted the largest contributions, $2,900 in a year and a half, with $17,900 going to his foundation.

The Senate Majority Leader received $1,000 for his campaign in December 2020.

Huawei has also spent at least $15 million lobbying Congress on telecommunications issues since 2021.

Some lawmakers accepting donations criticize the Chinese giant, the report said.

While visiting an IBM facility in early October, US President Joe Biden accused Republican lawmakers of being influenced by the Chinese Communist Party, which allegedly hindered the advancement of his microchip initiatives.