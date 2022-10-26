MOSCOW, October 26 – RIA Novosti. Britain will sign an agreement with the European Union that will allow it to move its troops faster through the territory of European countries, Dutch Defense Minister Kaisa Ollongren told the British newspaper Times.

“I’m really glad that the UK will join the agreement, because right now we see how important the United Kingdom is, this is an important partner when it comes to military cooperation in helping Ukraine,” Ollongren said.

Ollongren told the publication that British and EU ministers should approve the final plans for the agreement next month. She stated this during a visit to the UK, where the British and Dutch military train Ukrainian troops. The Dutch minister also stressed that Britain’s plans are “very strongly linked to the fighting in Ukraine.”

The newspaper notes that we are talking about the “military mobility” program that the UK left during Brexit. Countries participating in this program require fewer permits to move their troops across borders across Europe, especially in times of war. Also, the countries participating in the agreement are considering the possibility of creating corridors for the rapid movement of equipment. It is planned that each state will create infrastructure and prepare routes for large-scale movement of equipment across borders, the newspaper writes.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.

Moscow notes with regret that “continuous large-scale assistance to Kyiv” is increasingly “involving Western countries in the conflict on the side of the Kyiv regime,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told RIA Novosti earlier.