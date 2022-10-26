Two NASAMS air defense installations are already deployed in Ukraine, the manufacturer said

WASHINGTON, October 26 – RIA Novosti. Two installations of the NASAMS air defense system are being deployed in Ukraine, Raytheon Technologies CEO Greg Hayes said in an interview with CNBC.

“We delivered two systems to the US government a couple of weeks ago. They are being deployed in Ukraine today,” Hayes said.

He clarified that the US government approved sending only NASAMS to Ukraine, but not Patriot air defense systems, but negotiations about them are ongoing.

John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the US National Security Council, argued in early October that the first NASAMS complexes would arrive in Ukraine in the “very near future.” In mid-October, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the first deliveries of NASAMS from the United States and IRIS-T from Germany would arrive in Ukraine in October.

Against the background of Russia’s military operation, the United States, as well as its NATO allies, continue to transfer weapons to Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and transport with them becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.