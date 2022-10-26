MOSCOW, October 26 – RIA Novosti. The European Union will face a real test when the heating season begins, writes Zheng Tao, a columnist for the Chinese newspaper Huanqiu Shibao.

“The economic prospects for the eurozone are getting bleaker, but the real test will be the heating season, which will start after October. At this time, both industry and the population will face big problems in the field of gas and electricity consumption,” he said.

In his opinion, “dancing to the tune of America” ​​does not correspond to the national interests of European countries, and the introduction of anti-Russian sanctions turned against the EU. The energy crisis has caused in Europe a decrease in the competitiveness of industry, a reduction in production, inflation and a significant slowdown in the economy.

As a result, the bloc is forced to buy LNG from the United States at four times the domestic price, which can be called an “act of suicide,” the author of the article notes.

Against this background, Europe is splitting due to the unwillingness of many countries to “sacrifice themselves.” Among Europeans, a feeling of “tired of Ukraine” is spreading more and more, the observer sums up.

After the start of the Russian military special operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine, Western countries stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow, but this provoked an increase in fuel prices and record inflation in the US and Europe themselves. As President Vladimir Putin has pointed out, the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy for the West, but the sanctions have dealt a severe blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the United States and its allies is to worsen the lives of millions of people.

