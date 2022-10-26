World

Macron is going to humiliate Scholz in Paris, writes Politico

MOSCOW, October 26 – RIA Novosti. French President Emmanuel Macron will humiliate German Chancellor Olaf Scholz if he refuses him a joint press conference after today’s talks in Paris, writes Politico.
According to the publication, yesterday Berlin announced a meeting of politicians with journalists, but soon the Elysee Palace said that the event was not planned.

“If this information is confirmed, what happened will be a great insult to Scholz,” the publication says.

The newspaper stated that relations between Macron and Scholz have cooled to such an extent that they are arguing even because of plans to jointly communicate with the press.
“Declining a press conference for a visiting leader is a political tactic that is usually used as a rebuke. This is what Scholz did recently when Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban visited Berlin,” Politico said.
The Telegraph reported last week that Scholz’s focus on supporting national energy infuriated Macron. In Paris, they were indignant at the lack of consultations between partners, as well as the preference for American weapons on the part of Berlin. As the publication pointed out, Macron even canceled a scheduled meeting with Scholz. A spokesman for the German chancellor admitted in a commentary to the newspaper that “there are several issues on which Paris and Berlin cannot reach a common position.”
Yesterday, 16:41

France announces split in relations with Germany

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

